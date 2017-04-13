Red Cross offering training courses

GREENVILLE — April showers bring May flowers, but you can be the one to bring safety. Cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and being able to provide CPR or use an AED can be the difference between life and death. Each minute that passes after a heart attack decreases the person’s chance of survival by 10 percent.

So don’t be that April Fool who sits around because you don’t know what to do if someone has a heart attack — or starts choking on their sandwich. The Red Cross is offering multiple adult and pediatric first aid, CPR, AED classes throughout the month of April so you’ll have the chance to learn how to save a life.

Training classes are:

• Tuesday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., American Red Cross Clark County Chapter, 1830 N. Limestone St., Springfield.

• Saturday, April 22, 9 to 10:40 a.m., American Red Cross Clark County Chapter, 1830 N. Limestone St., Springfield.

• Saturday, April 22, 1 to 2:40 p.m., American Red Cross Troy Chapter, 1314 Barnhart Road, Troy.

Take a class and you’ll have something to share on National Storytelling Day, which, by the way, just happens to be April 27.