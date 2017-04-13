Botkins man questions lime use

BOTKINS — During a regular meeting of the Botkins Village Council, Tuesday, April 11, Botkins resident Tom Whitt voiced opposition to a permit request that had been filed by one of his neighbors.

According to village Administrator Randy Purdy, Jim Pohlman has a farm along county Road 25A within the village limits. Pohlman receives lime not needed by the city of Sidney. He uses it to fertilize his fields.

Purdy told the Sidney Daily News that Pohlman also provides lime to other farmers and that recently, he has received more lime from the city than he can use all at once.

“He wants to put in a lagoon to store it. He has submitted a permit to do that,” Purdy said.

Whitt lives across the street from Pohlman and expressed concerns, Tuesday, during the council meeting. Neither Pohlman nor Whitt could be reached for comment, Thursday.

Purdy said the village has contacted the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Soil and Water Conservation District and the Shelby County Health Department about the request.

“All work (on constructing the lagoon) has ceased until permitting is done,” Purdy said. “I’m waiting for guidance from the EPA.”

EPA information, when it arrives, will be forwarded to the village zoning board for its consideration of the permit. It is the zoning board that approves permit requests.

“If the permit is not approved, an individual can appeal,” Purdy said.

