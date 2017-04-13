YMCA ready to ‘Charge into Summer’

SIDNEY — On Saturday, April 29, the Sidney-Shelby CountyYMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29. The event is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The theme for this year’s event is “Charge into Summer.”

The event, held from 9 a.m. to noon features activities such as a Kids Fun Run at 9:15 a.m. followed by games, a bike rodeo (bring your own bike), healthy snacks, face painting, touch-a-truck, a book fair and more to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home. There will also be numerous agencies and vendors on-hand to provide great information and activities for kids and families.

YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at more than 1,600 Ys across the country by more than 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically – this summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on “charging” kids up with enthusiasm for themselves and their potential.

“When a child is healthy, happy, motivated, and excited something amazing is inevitably going to result,” says Michele Dotson, Y Child Development Center director. “We see the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer.”

In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:

• High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.

• Foster an Early and Ongoing Passion for Books – Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development. Books will be available for purchase at the Y’s Book Fair at Healthy Kids Day – and can also be ordered online between April 19 and May 2 at http://tinyurl.com/lgu4jg5

• Team Up for Athletic Events – Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs, bike rides, etc.

• Volunteer Together – Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference.

• Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5 to 12 and 7 to 8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at 300 E. Parkwood St. from 9 a.m. to noon and will be held in conjunction with the Shelby County Health Fair, which will be located in the Y’s West Gym.

All kids deserve the best summer ever, and Delta is the national sponsor of Healthy Kids Day, which kicks off a healthy, active and engaged summer for kids throughout the country. Locally, Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Shelby County Whitetails Unlimited, the city of Sidney, Shelby County Help Me Grow, Sidney Hometown Pharmacy, Wilson Health, Agape Distribution, Dannon, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Freshway Foods, Scott Family McDonalds and Western Financial Group.

For more information, contact Michele Dotson at 937-492-9134 or visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

Evan Riethman, son of Ashley and Brian Riethman, of Anna, enjoys a healthy snack at the 2016 Healthy Kids Day event. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_1401.jpg Evan Riethman, son of Ashley and Brian Riethman, of Anna, enjoys a healthy snack at the 2016 Healthy Kids Day event. Courtesy photo

Healthy Kids Day set for April 29