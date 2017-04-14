Out of the past

125 years

Friday, April 14, 1892

The matter of establishing a market for all kinds of county produce does not get along as nicely as it might. The committee of the council, having a selection of a site to look after made a report in favor of a certain part of North Street. The residents of the locality suggested objections to having view of the landscape obstructed by sliced veal, spring lambs, garden truck and wagon covers. The market men believe the people of Sidney will be well pleased after a trial of the enterprise. The people are ready to try it, and all that is needed to encourage it is an agreeable location.

100 years

Friday, April 14, 1917

Capt. Rhoades and Sgt. Carey arrived here from Cincinnati today and have re-opened a recruiting station at the armory. They will be at the armory afternoons and evenings for receiving recruits. A number of good men are wanted.

———

The Peoples Savings and Loan Association vacated their old quarters at three o’clock this afternoon and at eight o’clock tomorrow morning will open for business in their temporary quarters in the Palmisano building, a half-block east of their old location. Contractors have already put up a fence around the present location preparatory to start dismantling of the old building.

75 years

Friday, April 14, 1942

Mrs. H.L. Van Caven was named president for the next year of the Parkwood School child study club when the group met yesterday. Mrs. Milton Bennett was named vice president, Mrs. Walter Stewart, secretary and Mrs. L.O. LeFevre, treasurer.

50 years

Friday, April 14, 1967

Functional and flexible is the description of the proposed Salvation Army building to be constructed at the northeast corner of Buckeye Avenue and Grove Street. The money will be obtained from a $203,000 fund campaign to start soon. The land has already been purchased by Amos Memorial Library trustees. Freytag and Freytag, Sidney architects, designed the building to cover 10,500 square feet, approximately five times the space in the present building at 213 North Miami Avenue.

25 years

Friday, April 14, 1992

NEW YORK (AP) – Arsenio Hall says he and Jay Leno are not friends and he will have no qualms battling Leno for the late-night television viewers and guests. “I’m going to treat him like we treated the kid on the high school basketball team who was the coach’s son. He was there because he was anointed, too. We tried to kick his ass, and that’s what I’m going to do, kick Jay’s ass,” Hall said.

———

Dennis and Christin Campbell of Piqua are changing the name of their meat market in Hardin after owning the business for five years. Formerly Morelock’s, the store located at 10082 State Route 47 West, is now Campbell’s Quality Cuts and Processing. Campbell said the name in the only thing that will change as the rest of the operation will remain the same.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

