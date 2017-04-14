Couple to run Boston Marathon — again

SIDNEY — Crystal Barton, probation officer and deputy bailiff for the city of Sidney since 2008, will be travelling to Boston this week to participate in the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17.

“The Boston Marathon was a dream from the time I was 12. I ran for Houston, and my coach had run the Boston. I thought that must be the greatest thing,” said Barton.

Barton will not be travelling to Boston alone. Her husband, Richard, will be running as well.

Barton met her husband at a five-mile run and saw that he was wearing a Boston Marathon shirt. She started talking to him about the marathon, and he offered to train her for it.

“He taught me about nutrition and strategy along with running. That year (2007), we ran the Boston Marathon together,” said Barton.

To enter the Boston Marathon, a runner must run a specific qualification time based on age and gender. Boston qualifying races are run all over the world. Barton used her time in the Chicago Marathon to qualify for Boston. Barton’s fastest marathon time is 3 hours, 23 minutes.

Barton had already crossed the finish line on April 15, 2013, when the bombs went off at the Boston Marathon. Undaunted, she and her husband return each year.

“We don’t give in to terrorists. When you do, they win,” said Barton.

The couple have a blended family of five grown children, April, Adam, Jackie, Nathan and Destinee. Barton and her husband believe in working hard and playing hard, enjoying traveling, history, antiquing and spending time with friends and family.

Running is an important part of Barton’s life, and she seeks opportunities both nationally and internationally. The couple will also run in the New York Marathon this year.

“We run many local charity 5Ks, as well as marathons (26.2 miles) and ultra-marathons (trail running up to 100 miles). This will be my ninth Boston Marathon and my husband’s 13th,” said Barton.

In 2015, Barton was one of only eight finishers of the Midwest Super Slam. To finish, she had to run five, 100-mile races within six months. Two of the races were within two weeks of each other. She considers this her greatest achievement as a runner.

“It’s amazing just what the human body can do,” said Barton, “I can’t imagine anything more physically and mentally challenging, but it’s the ultimate joy of running. All I can think of is, it’s humbling, and I thank God for helping me to finish.”

Her career with the court is another important part of her life that she sees as a great achievement.

Barton is a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard. She served in the Troy Police Auxiliary for one year before deciding that she wanted to pursue a position in the courts to work more directly with people. She has worked for the Sidney Municipal Court since 2008.

“I enjoy working for Judge (Duane) Goettemoeller and am honored to be an employee of the court and work to enforce Judge Goettemoeller’s orders. There are many obstacles with the drug epidemic the country faces today, but the job has many rewards, as well. I strive to encourage those on my caseload and work toward improvements one life at a time,” said Barton.

Barton feels that life and running both require some of the same qualities. They both benefit from dedication, hard work and perseverance.

“My daily goal is simply to live each day to the fullest with the integrity of putting my best foot forward, counting my blessings every single day and remembering when life gets tough, it’s temporary. It will get better if you never give up. With each goal I achieve or day that I am blessed with, I thank God for it,” said Barton.

Richard and Crystal Barton at the 2016 Boston Marathon. They will run the 2017 race, Monday. Crystal is a probation officer and deputy bailiff in Sidney.

Bartons to tackle course for 9th and 13th times

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contibutor to the Sidney Daily News.

