On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request of Richard L. Bowen & Assoc., on behalf of Speedway, for a revision to a variance to reduce the required 10-foot grass area separation between parking and adjoining property to 2.3-feet at 1529 Michigan St. in the community business district; and the request of Tammie Lee for a conditional use permit for a home occupation bakery, to be sold at a retail establishment off-site, at 951 Chestnut Ave. in the single and two-family residence district.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

There will be a public hearing on the city’s five year comprehensive plan.

There will also be a public meeting for a revision of the Westwood Planned Unit Development (PUD) plan to alter the building plans. Mary Smith and Joyce Lawson requested a revision to allow an open enclosed porch addition, of 10-feet by 18-feet, on the rear of the dwelling at 1167 Westwood Drive.

Fort Loramie Board of Education

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.

The board will discuss a parking lot project, administrative contracts, resignations of classified personnel, the non-renewal of supplemental and certified hourly contracts, the employment of substitute teachers, tuition students, athletic participation, the last day of school for seniors and participation in the FFA state convention.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will be holding two meetings next week.

The first meeting will be the board’s regular meeting on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include accepting donations, personnel issues and approving summer school dates.

The second meeting will be a special session on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in Room 100.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m.

The agenda includes approval of the graduating class; authorizing the superintendent to hire part-time, seasonal, maintenance workers; a summer, overnight field trip; and executive session to consider employment of public employees and an update on the building project.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, April 17, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include reviewing the board’s visit to see the E-Pollbooks at Champaign County; voting booth clean up; election day on May 2; known November races; a report from the Trustee Association meeting; and review the petition sign off sheet revision.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, April 17, at 8 p.m. in the Elementary School Large Group Meeting Room.

The board will consider a trip to Spain, the rental of a home on East Seventh Street, a College Credit Pluse memorandum of understanding and personnel recommendations. An executive session is planned to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet for a special meeting on Tuesday, April 18, at 4:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The purpose of the meeting is to hold an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and for pending or imminent court action.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

Franklin Township Trustees

SIDNEY — The Franklin Township Trustees will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the township hall, 11095 County Road 25A North, Sidney. Beginning with the April meeting, all future meetings will be held the third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, in the Health Department Conference Room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will approve three orders that were sent to property owners to keep their houses vacant because they have code violations. The properties are at 230 N. Walnut Ave., 2400 Wapakoneta Ave. Lot 42 and 501 S. Main St., all in Sidney.

The board will also consider a food equipment policy variance, give third reading to a resolution changing various service fees, discuss a harm reduction program and hear reports.

The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

SIDNEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s regular monthly board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 20, 2017, at Indian Lake Local Schools, which is located at 6210 North State Route 235, Lewistown.

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday April 19 at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, April 20, at 4 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

There will be discussion on the Courtview Center permit review request from last month’s meeting, tree permit approval at 526 S. Miami Ave., cyclical pruning, the Tree City USA Awards luncheon and 2017 Arbor day.

The board will also discuss radio celebrities Mayor Mike Barhorst and Anne Sharp, hazardous trees and update the street tree list.

