Pickup truck bursts into flames

A Sidney firefighter sprays a pickup truck, which caught fire for unknown reasons at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Russell Road Friday, April 14, shortly before 3 p.m. The driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved. The Sidney Police Department responded.

A Sidney firefighter sprays a pickup truck, which caught fire for unknown reasons at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Russell Road Friday, April 14, shortly before 3 p.m. The driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved. The Sidney Police Department responded. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN041517TruckFire-1.jpg A Sidney firefighter sprays a pickup truck, which caught fire for unknown reasons at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Russell Road Friday, April 14, shortly before 3 p.m. The driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved. The Sidney Police Department responded. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News