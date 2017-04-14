Pickup truck bursts into flames

A Sidney firefighter sprays a pickup truck, which caught fire for unknown reasons at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Russell Road Friday, April 14, shortly before 3 p.m. The driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved. The Sidney Police Department responded.
