Inquiring PhotographerWhat are you doing for Easter?

Kristie Howard, of Sidney. “I am celebrating Jesus’ resurrection and time with family.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cameron Klopfenstein, 14, of Jackson Center, son of Charity and David Klopfenstein. “Probably going to church, then going out to Indian Lake campgrounds with my family.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Daelynn Barger, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Beth Cotterman. “Staying at my mom’s house and doing Easter egg-hunting; maybe seeing my grandma. We have to dye our eggs.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jayda Tucker, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Whitney Tucker and Lawrence Watkins. “I’m going to my friend’s mom’s house and she’s hiding eggs outside. We might be eating the candy there.”


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

