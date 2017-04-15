Out of the past

125 years

Saturday, April 15, 1892

The new Catholic church was lighted and thrown open to the public for the first time Sunday evening. It was visited by a large number of persons who admired the beauty of the inside finish. It has not yet been seated.

100 years

Saturday, April 15, 1917

President Wilson, in a personal appeal to the people of the United States, called upon every American to join together to make the nation a unit for the preservation of its ideals and for triumph of democracy in the world war. “The supreme test of the nation, has come,” he said in his address. “We must all speak, act and serve together.”

A telegram received from Congressman B.F. Welty today states that it is proposed to raise an army of one million men. The telegram also requests reaction as to whether this army should be raised by conscription or calling for volunteers.

75 years

Saturday, April 15, 1942

Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Theta Tau observed the 21st anniversary of its organization at a dinner meeting held last night in the Hotel Wagner. Miss Dorothy Duncan, chapter president, presided at the affair, at which the pledges and alumnae were guests.

50 years

Saturday, April 15, 1967

JACKSON CENTER – Mrs. Wayne Gerber was named president of the PTO at a meeting Thursday night at the school. Other officers are Ralph Zwiebel, vice president; Mrs. Herbert Phelan, secretary, and Betty Kysenceder, treasurer.

25 years

Saturday, April 15, 1992

The Sidney Women’s Bowling Association recently handed out awards to winners in the annual city women’s tournament, which was won by the Langhorst Buick-Pontiac team. Members of the winning team included captain Thelma Elliott, Mary Kies, Lynda Binder, Linda Rumpff and Nikki Elsner. The five-some combined for a score of 3,189 to win by nearly 100 pins over IUTIS, which had 3,093.

FORT LORAMIE – A new organization, called the Lake Loramie Watershed Association, has been formed of property owners within the watershed that forms the lake along the Shelby-Auglaize county line. The watershed association formed in February after approximately one year of discussions on the need for such an organization, said Joseph Goettemoeller, president of the organization. “The purpose of the association is to provide better education on the use of farmland manure and nutrients so they are not wasted or disposed of improperly,” said Goettemoeller.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

