Estate planning program held

SIDNEY — More than 40 local residents attended a recent estate planning program sponsored by five local foundations. The End of Life Planning: Final File presentation was given by attorney Harry Faulkner and Dr. Barbara Hill.

The event was sponsored by the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Lehman High School Foundation, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Foundation and Wilson Health Foundation.

Faulkner is a partner with Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister and Shenk, a legal professional association in Sidney. His presentation covered the documents and information that your loved ones need to access if you are disabled or have died.

Hill specializes in internal medicine at Wilson Health. Her presentation featured a video on the end-of-life discussion with family and the types of advance directives needed. Attendees were given an expandable file to assist with organizing their important documents.

The sponsoring foundations host free seminars as a community service. The local foundations are working together to encourage residents to create a plan to help themselves and their loved ones.