DP&L: Call before you dig

DAYTON — With warmer days ahead, are you planning outdoor improvement projects or yard work? If projects involve digging or construction, be sure to call 8-1-1 at least 2 days ahead of the scheduled start.

According to Dayton Power and Light, to be safe everyone wants to be sure to know where electrical, gas and other utility lines are located. Not only will doing so avoid headaches and make your job easier, but you steer clear of potential utility outages, repair costs and serious or even fatal injuries.

By simply calling 8-1-1, homeowners can notify Ohio’s one-call notification systems. The Ohio Utilities Protection Service (OUPS) coordinates with local utilities and the Oil and Gas Producers Underground Protection Service coordinates with oil and gas production facilities to have underground lines marked, so a person know ahead of time where it is safe to dig. OUPS will mark the location of underground utility lines. If a person does not complete the digging or construction project within 10 business days after the initial marking, they will need to call back to have the utility lines remarked for verification.

Additionally, visit www.dpandl.com/righttree to download the Right Tree Right Place brochure and look for tips to plant smart with the utilities in mind.