Dye Hard to shower runners with colored powder

SPRINGFIELD — Over 1,000 participants and 200 volunteers are expected to participate this year in the Dye Hard 5K on Sunday, April 30, at 10 a.m. in Snyder Park in Springfield. The Dye Hard 5K is a race in which participants get showered with safe, eco-friendly, colored powder while running, walking or rolling the route. Plaques will be awarded for the overall top finishers, and medals will be given to the winners of each age group.

“We started this event because we want our community to become impassioned about people living with and affected by an intellectual disability, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, or a traumatic brain injury,” said race coordinator Melissa Dabe. “We want all types of people to be accepted, included, and respected.”

This year there are 11 color stations, the most of any year so far.

“We’ve had people say that this race has more color than any similar 5K they’ve been to,” said Dabe. “We make it fun for everyone! We’ve even had people rolling in the color!” Special guests this year include Chilly the Bear from the Chiller, Kona Ice, Springfield Balloons, and a DJ to get the party jumping.

Online registration is only $25 before April 23. Race day registration is $30 and starts at 8:30 a.m. on April 30. The public can register for the race and get more information at www.tinyurl.com/dhard5K.

For people who don’t want to run, walk, or roll the event, they can still get in on the fun by volunteering. “We need over 200 volunteers to make this event fun,” said Dabe. People interested in volunteering can sign up at www.tinyurl.com/dhvolunteer.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Developmental Disabilities of Clark County Levy Committee. The levy helps fund the F.F. Mueller Residential Center, adult day service providers like TAC and Self-Reliance, early intervention programs for children, transportation in specialized vehicles, care by independent providers, and vocational training. People with developmental disabilities participate in the Dye Hard 5K by walking, running, or rolling, and helping to throw color on the racers.