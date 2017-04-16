Ready, set, go!

Greysen Sowders, 3, of Sidney, reaches to put Easter eggs into a bucket held by his dad, Lonnie Sowders, during the massive egg hunt held by the Sidney First United Methodist Church in front of Sidney High School Sunday, April 16. Before the hunt, Sidney First United Methodist Church held an Easter service at the school. The plastic Easter eggs were filled with various kinds of candy. Greyson is also the son of Kelly Sowders.

Avanthika Ega, left, 2, opens plastic eggs with her brother Adhwaith Ega, 3, both of Sidney, both children of Nagender and Shireesha Ega, after taking part in a massive egg hunt held by the Sidney First United Methodist Church in front of Sidney High School Sunday, April 16.