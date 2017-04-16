Lou Holtz to headline Sidney program

SIDNEY — Legendary football coach Lou Holtz will headline the financial program, “Game Plan for Financial Success,” April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Through Wednesday, April 19, people interested in attending can purchase tickets for $20 each, a 20 percent discount, at www.Ohio2017.com. After Wednesday, tickets will cost $25 each. They can be purchased online and at the door.

The event is sponsored by Eikenberry Retirement Planning (ERP) in Sidney and 100 percent of the ticket sales and income from a silent auction will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County.

“We are excited and blessed to be the beneficiary of this wonderful event,” said Jenny Bruns, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County. “This is going to be an amazing evening and be extremely helpful to provide funding for the many programs for our nearly 500 children that receive our services!”

The program will include a discussion by a panel of financial experts, a brief talk about Big Brothers Big Sisters, the silent auction of items autographed by Holtz, other Holtz autographs as door prizes and an inspirational address by the former Notre Dame coach.

“In addition to being entertained and inspired by Coach Holtz, attendees will also be educated by some of the nation’s top financial experts,” said John Eikenberry, president of Eikenberry Retirement Planning. “But don’t worry. This is not one of those boring money management events. This is truly an event that combines entertainment with education and inspiration. There is something at this event for everyone.”

“Holtz is the only coach in the history of college football to: 1) Take six different teams to a bowl game. 2) Win five bowl games with different teams. 3) Have four different college teams ranked in the final Top 20 poll,” says his biography on the Washington Speakers Bureau website.

“Despite never inheriting a winning team, he compiled a 243-127-7 career record that ranked him third in victories among active coaches and eighth in winning percentage. His 12 career postseason bowl victories ranked him fifth on the all-time list. Holtz was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, class of 2008, which places him in an elite group…

“In his 11 seasons at Notre Dame, Holtz chalked up more victories than the number accumulated by Parseghian, Rockne or Leahy in their first 11 years on the job, including the consensus national championship in 1988, a record 23-game winning streak that ranks as the longest in Notre Dame history. After his departure from Notre Dame following the 1996 season, he joined CBS Sports’ “College Football Today” for two seasons as a sports analyst and worked with United States Filter (a global provider of water treatment) as a customer relations spokesman. From there he went on to be head coach at the University of South Carolina, where he led the Gamecocks to back-to-back Jan. 1 bowl games for the first time in the history of the school and defeated Ohio State in consecutive bowl appearances. Until 2014, Holtz was a college football studio analyst on ESPN. Holtz is currently in his second year with SiriusXM Radio as a cohost for two sports programs; a golf show broadcast throughout the year titled, “Holtz In One,” and two weekly college football shows during season,” the website says.

It was a firm that advises ERP that started the ball rolling to get the coach to Sidney.

“Brookstone Captial Management (an ERP investment adviser) came to us to partner to bring a national speaker on board,” said ERP Certified Financial Planner Nick Boeckman. “We wanted to find a way to give back to a charity in the community.”

Eikenberry and Boeckman brainstormed about which charity to support.

“We wanted to look for a charity that kept the money local and we wanted to have a significant impact,” Boeckman said in explaining why Big Brothers Big Sisters will be the beneficiary of the event. Neither man had had any prior connection to the organization.

In addition to receiving funds comprising the ticket sales, Big Brothers Big Sisters will also benefit from a silent auction. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a number of items autographed by Holtz. There are a Notre Dame basket with a mini-helmet and football; a cased football; a Notre Dame sign; and a grouping of two signs and a book by Holtz. Also up for auction will be an Ohio State-themed basket, a framed photo celebrating Ohio State’s national championship, a game and video family basket compiled by Big Brothers Big Sisters, and a howler package donated by Moeller Brew Barn in Maria Stein. None of those is autographed. The howler package includes 24 howler fills, a canvas carrying bag, T-shirts and four glasses.

Besides the excitement around Holtz’s appearance, the evening will include interesting talk about the current state of financial markets. The panel discussion will focus on wealth management and retirement planning. Participants are leaders in companies that serve ERP in various ways:

Dean Zayed, of Chicago, is founder and CEO of Brookstone Capital Management. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Northwestern University. He completed the Business Institutions Program, the Undergraduate Leadership Program and was a member of Omicron Delta Epsilon Economics Honor Society. He received his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University School of Law. He received his master’s degree in taxation from Chicago-Kent College of Law. Zayed is a certified financial planner and holds the Illinois insurance license for life, health and long-term care. Brookstone is ranked in the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Registered Investment Advisories in Financial Advisor magazine’s 2013 Top RIA list.

Jim Pritchard, of Aurora, Colorado, is a partner at W.E. Donoghue & Co. He received an economics degree from Columbia University in 1982 and has been in the investment industry for all 35 years since he received that degree. Pritchard became an investment consultant with Smith Barney before starting his own investment management firm in 1986. He created one of the first, separately managed accounts using index funds and ETFs which was ranked by Nelson’s in the World’s Best Money Managers listing. He has appeared in Fortune Magazine, Plan Sponsor Magazine and Bloomberg’s Wealth Manager. Additionally, he has appeared on CNBC and has been an expert guest speaker at numerous institutional investment conferences for more than 25 years.

Tom Hardin, of Indianapolis, is chief investment officer at Canterbury Investment Management. He earned his Bachelor of Science in business and investment portfolio management education from University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. He is a certified financial planner and a certified market technician. Prior to starting Canterbury, Hardin was a senior vice president/senior portfolio manager at EF Hutton and a senior vice president/senior portfolio management director with Morgan Stanley.

Phil Graham, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is chief sales officer of Financial Independence Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in communication with a triple concentration in organization, interpersonal, and public communications along with a minor in business from Appalachian State University. Graham started his career with Financial Independence Group and has assisted many advisers to reach the multi-million dollar success level through innovative concepts, marketing strategies and business management processes.

Michael Scarborough, of Annapolis, Maryland, is president and CEO of Retirement Management Systems (RMS). He earned a Bachelor of Science in finance at Salisbury University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Baldwin-Wallace College. In 2005, he was awarded an honorary doctorate for public service by Salisbury University. Having built one of the largest grossing registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the nation, in 2008, Scarborough separated his RIA, Scarborough Capital Management (SCM), from the asset management function of the company. While he sold SCM with $1.3 billion in assets under management, he continues to operate RMS as a leading professional in the 401(k) industry.

These experts will give a “broad overview of what’s going on” in financial markets, Boeckman said, and will will be available to meet audience members following the presention. But, he stressed, their discussion will not overwhelm people who are not well-versed in financial planning.

“There are teens signed up, coming with parents, and people the same age as Lou,” Boeckman said.

All attendees will be eligible to win door prizes, which will be books and footballs autographed by Holtz.

Eikenberry Retirement Planning Certified Financial Planner Nick Boeckman, left, of Maria Stein, and President and CEO John Eikenberry, of Sidney, arrange auction materials in their office Wednesday, April 13. Lou Holtz, who will be the keynote speaker at "Game Plan for Financial Success," a program to be presented, April 27, has autographed many of the items.

