Low Voltage Solutions employee Chris Doseck installs a digital clock in a hallway at Sidney High School Friday, April 14. The school is getting a new building wide clock system to replace the old one which was unreliable.

Low Voltage Solutions employee Chris Doseck installs a digital clock in a hallway at Sidney High School Friday, April 14. The school is getting a new building wide clock system to replace the old one which was unreliable. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN041717NewClocks.jpg Low Voltage Solutions employee Chris Doseck installs a digital clock in a hallway at Sidney High School Friday, April 14. The school is getting a new building wide clock system to replace the old one which was unreliable. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News