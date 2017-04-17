Out of the past

125 years

Monday, April 17, 1892

There can be no better evidence of the good results of the work of the Board of Improvement than the $2,000 weekly payroll of the Sidney manufacturing industries and the extraordinary demand for houses. Two-thirds of the fund for improvement purposes has been spent, and in the last year every dollar of it, as the earnings of a part of our population, has been returned through the trade channels of the town.

100 years

Monday, April 17, 1917

Mr. Stevenson, who resides east of Sidney, escaped serious injury this morning when he was thrown from his wagon as his team of horses ran away while being driven down Orbison Hill. The team continued west on Court Street before finally crashing into the hitching rack at the southeast corner of the public square.

———

Ten automobiles were used this morning to transport the children from the Children’s home to the Mall theatre to see the picture “Snow White.” Furnishing cars were George Denise, Earl Clark, Mrs. C.F. Babcock, Miss Elsie Piper, Mrs. Custenborder, Mrs. C.J. Briggs, Miss Julia Kah, Charles McClure, Emerson Deam and Harry Conner.

75 years

Monday, April 17, 1942

The War and Navy Departments today said there was “no confirmation” of the official Japanese announcements that enemy planes had raided Tokyo. Spokesmen for both departments said they had “no information” on the reported attack. The official Japanese wireless said Tokyo, the naval base at Yokohama and the ports of Nagoya and Kobe had been bombed.

50 years

Monday, April 17, 1967

Members of the Sidney Board of Education Monday evening took a look at closed-circuit television and were sufficiently impressed to call for further study looking to possible inclusion in the local educational program. As a part of their regular monthly meeting, board members witnessed a video-taped program prepared at the local high school.

———

Temporary officers named at the March meeting were made permanent when members of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission completed its organization Tuesday night. Meeting in the assembly room of the courthouse, the members elected E.E. Rees, Washington Township, president; Emerson Engelhaupt, Dinsmore Township, vice president, and LeRoy Regula, Salem Township, secretary.

25 years

Monday, April 17, 1992

Sidney resident LuCinda “Cindy” Miller has been named chief adult probation officer of Shelby County Common Pleas Court, Judge John D. Schmitt has announced. Mrs. Miller, 1509 Cedarbrook Place, has been an adult probation officer for more than five years of the eight years she has been employed by Common Pleas Court.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

