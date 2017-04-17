Crisis Center auction is Thursday

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Crisis Center has set the date for the 2017 Benefit Auction. The Auction will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 5 p.m. at the Junior Fair Building in the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

“We ask for the community’s help to ensure that adults and children whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence have safe, confidential shelter, support and comprehensive educational programs,” said Misty Mihm of the Auglaize County Crisis Center.

“The Crisis Center is vital to our community,” she said. “Last year, the Crisis Center handled 2030 crisis calls, sheltered 79 residents (adults and children) and served 636 non-residential adults and children.”

As in the past the organization is asking for contributions of new merchandise, collectible items and monetary gifts to support this annual event.

“We thank the community for their support and generosity in the past and thank them in advance for their future support,” said Mihm.

Some of the highlighted items already received include four passes to Disney World, hog roast for 200, four tickets to Ed Sheeran’s North American Tour, Watt Pottery “Apple Series” set, Ohio State Adirondack chairs and table, Reds, OSU, and Dragons tickets, Autographed sports memorabilia, Auglaize County First Responders Secret Recipe Chili, getaway weekends, collectibles, gift certificates and more.

“Thank you for being part of the solution to end domestic violence,” said Mihm.

Myers Auction Service is providing the auctioneers for the event. The food is provided by Lillian Koenig.

The Auglaize County Crisis Center is a United Way participating agency.