Vehicle flips after collision

A woman is helped out of a vehicle that flipped on its side by Sidney firefighters and a Sidney Police Officer. The vehicle flipped after a collision with another vehicle on Fair Road near its intersection with Westlake Drive around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The woman was taken away by ambulance. The other vehicle sustained minor damage.

A woman is helped out of a vehicle that flipped on its side by Sidney firefighters and a Sidney Police Officer. The vehicle flipped after a collision with another vehicle on Fair Road near its intersection with Westlake Drive around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The woman was taken away by ambulance. The other vehicle sustained minor damage. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN041917CarFlip.jpg A woman is helped out of a vehicle that flipped on its side by Sidney firefighters and a Sidney Police Officer. The vehicle flipped after a collision with another vehicle on Fair Road near its intersection with Westlake Drive around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The woman was taken away by ambulance. The other vehicle sustained minor damage. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News