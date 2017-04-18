Posted on by

Vehicle flips after collision

A woman is helped out of a vehicle that flipped on its side by Sidney firefighters and a Sidney Police Officer. The vehicle flipped after a collision with another vehicle on Fair Road near its intersection with Westlake Drive around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The woman was taken away by ambulance. The other vehicle sustained minor damage.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

