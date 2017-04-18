The best of the best spellers

Holy Angels Catholic School student Adith Joshua George, third from left, 12, listens with his parents, left to right, George Ramayya and Glory George, all of Sidney, as Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst reads a proclamation recently in honor of Adith’s success as a Spelling Bee competitor. Adith will be going to compete in Washington D.C. on Sunday, May 28. Out of 11 million people Adith was one of 284 who qualified for the week long competition.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News