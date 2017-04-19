Out of the past

125 years

Wednesday, April 19, 1892

Policemen Guy and Covill are wondering if they will not be obliged to build pavements for everyone who refuses to do so. They are serving all the notices on the property owners to put in pavements. There are about 1,200 notices. Personal service is necessary, and trips without number have been made. The policemen have been at it since Saturday and have been able to catch 100 property owners. For his part, Street Commissioner Kendall has writer’s paralysis.

100 years

Wednesday, April 19, 1917

Residents having a vacant lot they are not cultivating are asked to list it with V.E. Chambers, secretary of the Commercial club. He will see that it is placed in the hands of some worthy person who will put it to use.

An open meeting will be held Friday evening at the F.O. Eagles Hall to which all those who desire to become charter members of the Sidney Lodge of Moose are invited.

75 years

Wednesday, April 19, 1942

A competitive examination will be conducted by the civil service commission for a patrolman in the public department and for a fireman. The examinations were made necessary because the certified list is exhausted and a vacancy has been created in the police department with the departure of Patrolman Clarence Rable for military service.

50 years

Wednesday, April 19, 1967

Tom Middleton, manager of the local Kroger store, announced today the winners in the recent grand remodeling sale at the store. Art Aikin, 847 Fielding Road, was awarded the color TV set, while the silver serving set was presented to Mrs. V.E. Vorhees, 1215 Hawthorne.

The first of its kind in Ohio, the Spin-Jet automatic car wash at 1269 Wapakoneta Avenue will open Friday. Owned by Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wehrman of Fort Loramie, this latest in automatic car wash operations will be available 24 hours a day.

25 years

Wednesday, April 19, 1992

Photo: Ronald Burns meets with Vespa Quarterback Club officials at Julia Lamb Stadium after his son Marlon Burns won the $500 grand prize in a sweepstakes held by Vespa to raise money for improvements at Julia Lamb and other athletic fields. Participants in the sweepstakes purchased tickets bearing the names of teams in the NCAA basketball tournament. The sweepstakes winners were based on the number of points scored. A total of $2,500 in prizes was awarded. The sweepstakes raised $5,802 to be used for the improvements, which include installation of a sprinkler system at Julia Lamb and refurbishing of three practice fields at Sidney High School.

Photo: Students Tara Shepherd and April Wise read their stories in a collection of works by writers in the Sidney City Schools Young Authors program. A Young Author Tea was held Monday night at Northwood School during which visitors could meet the writers.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

