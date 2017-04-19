Council votes to obtain Ohio Building

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council voted to take possession of the Ohio Building, located at 113 N. Ohio Ave., during a special meeting on Tuesday.

After emerging from an executive session, five council members voted yes to take the title of the foreclosed property. Council member Joe Ratermann and Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan voted no.

During the meeting, Millgan said she could not vote to take possession of the building in light of the city’s negative amount of income tax collections, due to the building repair costs involved.

After the motion passed, council directed Law Director Jeffrey Amick to begin the process of obtaining the title by way of an expedited foreclosure.

No further details were available at press time. Look for a full story in Friday’s Sidney Daily News.

By Sheryl Roadcap [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.