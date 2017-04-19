Zoning board approves requests

SIDNEY — The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved two requests at the Monday meeting.

Richard L. Bowen & Associates, on behalf of Speedway, was given approval for a revision to a variance to reduce the required 10-foot grass area separation between parking and adjoining property to 2.3-feet at 1529 Michigan St. in the community business district.

A Bowen & Associates representatives told the board the site design changed to included a larger building footprint after three variances were approved in March of 2016 for a redevelopment. He said, due to the change, 14-feet were added to the building and so everything was shifted 14-feet. The representative noted that other identical variances have been approved in the past. The board unanimously approved the variance.

Also, Tammie Lee’s request for a conditional use permit was granted for a home occupation bakery, at 951 Chestnut Ave. in the single and two-family residence district. Her goods are to be sold at a retail establishment off-site.

Lee may only employ members of the household at the residence. Business is to be conducted only between the hours of 7 a.m to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Only one 12-inch by 12-inch sign, mounted against a flat wall, is permitted with the approval of a permanent sign permit; no outdoor storage or other display is allowed. She cannot advertise the address of where the home occupation is located. Also, a back-flow prevention device must be installed, and the inspection report must submitted to the Shelby County Health Department Sidney Utilities Department. The business must comply with all federal, state and local laws and ordinances.

Lee said the back-flow prevention device is scheduled to be installed and that she is prepared to comply with all regulations.

Board Chair David Fleming disclosed he was associated with selling Lee her home, and questioned Community Services Director Barbara Dulworth if he should abstain from voting to avoid a conflict of interest. Dulworth told Fleming it was unnecessary if they currently have no type of a relationship, which Fleming confirmed that they do not.

The vote was taken and board unanimously approved the permit.

By Sheryl Roadcap [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.