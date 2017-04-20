Out of the past

125 years

Thursday, April 20, 1892

A meeting was held at the Presbyterian Church yesterday afternoon, resulting in the formation of the Young Women’s Christian Temperance Union of Sidney. Officers chosen are: Miss Lou Robertson, president; Miss Maggie Lierman and Miss Abbie A. Robb, vice presidents; Miss Emma Graham, corresponding secretary, and Miss Nannie Hutchinson, treasurer. Young men who sign the pledge and pay the 60 cent fee are made honorary members of the organization.

Thursday, April 20, 1917

A big patriotic celebration will be held in Sidney on May 1 to commemorate the victory of Admiral Dewey over the Spanish fleet at Manila, on May 1, 1898, during the Spanish American War. An invitation has been extended to Governor Cox to be present and efforts are being made to arrange for Col. Hubler to be here and possibly have Co. L available for the parade.

The best evidence that spring has come is the appearance of the curbstone loafers on guard around the court house square.

Thursday, April 20, 1942

The beautification program at Graceland Cemetery was definitely underway today with the planting of 1,000 forsythia plants and 22 trees. The forsythia are being planted along the bank of the canal where it is parallel with the north road.

Thursday, April 20, 1967

Joel Gruebmeyer, who holds the Ohio sub-junior rifle title, appeared ready for the new outdoor competitive season, after scoring a 398 during the Valley City Junior Rifle Club’s round at the Valley City range on Wednesday evening. Scoring a 200-10 in his first try, Joel recorded a 198-13 on the second for his fine showing.

San Juan Park at Russells Point has been sold to an Indiana amusement park operator for an undisclosed sum, according to Lima attorney Joseph Quatman. The park, purchased by Anthony Guiliano of New Haven, Ind., will be renamed Indian Lake Park, Inc.

Thursday, April 20, 1992

ANNA – The Anna Board of Education approved final design development plans for a new elementary school and selected a ventilation system for it during its meeting Monday night. The board met with representatives of Fanning/Howey Associates Inc. of Celina for about two hours reviewing architectural plans for the new school, Superintendent Charles Rhyan reported. The only major change from preliminary drawings regarded the roof, which will be lowered somewhat to save energy costs, he said.

Sidney High graduate Eric Jaques has begun the season just where he figured he would – in Class AA, and still feels the same way he did last year – that he’s good enough to be pitching at the AAA, and even Major League, level right now. Jaques went from Sidney High, where he set numerous pitching records, to a four-year career at Indiana University, then was drafted in 1989 by the Cubs.

