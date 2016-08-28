Seminar to help farmers, small businesses identify health care options

COLUMBUS — Owners of small businesses and farms will learn how to choose the best employee health care options by attending a seminar presented by Ohio Farm Bureau. Leaders from the health care and business communities will present options and advice for those seeking to provide care programs that are good for small groups of employees and for the business.

Topics to be discussed include how the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is affecting Ohioans, what employers need to know about the ACA, why health care coverage makes sense for the business and detailed information on getting started, choosing options and measuring benefits and costs.

The seminar will be offered Sept. 7 at the Hancock County OSU Extension office in Findlay and Sept. 8 at Venue 62 in Grove City. Registration takes place at 8:30 a.m., with the program from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch and networking will follow.

Cost of the seminar is $30 for Farm Bureau members and $50 for non-members. More information is available at ohiofarmandfood.org. To register, contact your county Farm Bureau. Registration is due by Sept. 5.