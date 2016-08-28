Cooper Family Foundation supports Wright State students

CELINA – For over 50 years, the Western Ohio Educational Foundation (WOEF) has responded to the educational needs of residents in Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Van Wert counties by providing the resources to allow residents access to college instruction. The foundation secured the funding to build and operate an institution of higher education. Since 1962, WOEF has remained strongly committed to the success of the Lake Campus.

In 1938, Virgil Cooper raised his first flock of 500 turkeys for the holidays and started what is now Cooper Farms. Over the years, they have diversified into three divisions. The Live Animal Division located in Oakwood and Fort Recovery, Ohio. The Food Processing Division located in St. Henry, Ohio, and the Cooked Meats Plant located in Van Wert, Ohio. The Cooper family is humbled and thankful to all those who have helped them over the years. The Foundation, a supporter of the Rise … Shine. Campaign of Wright State University, has gifted $75,000 for use in the Agri Business Program at the Lake Campus which combines class room instruction and real world perspectives from industry professionals to prepare students to excel in technical and business careers in the agricultural field.

Dianne Cooper, corporate secretary, and Marv Lefeld, chief financial officer, presents a $75,000 check from the Cooper Family Foundation to Julie Miller, WOEF development officer and Tom Knapke, WOEF board member.