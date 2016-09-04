Grandstand fundraising continues

SIDNEY — An update on the fundraising activities for the new grandstand at the Shelby County Fairgrounds was presented during the Aug 17 meeting of the Shelby County Agricultural Society (Fair board).

President Mitch Brautigam told the board that the grandstand campaign committee had meet Aug. 15 and went through the amount of dollars which have been pledged to the building of the new grandstand. He told the board with the monies pledged from the community and state grand money, the total amount raised is $488,00.

The committee also discussed going back to a 1,500 seat grandstand, with estimates of between $520,000 to $530,000 for construction, which would make the goal more manageable. He told the board that it was up to the committee and board to continue the campaign as the contract with Fair Funding has expired. He told all the directors that if anyone wishes to have a discussion on pledging to the campaign they should contact him to set up a meeting with an prospective donors.

Committee chairman presented reports to the board.

• The antique machinery committee thought the tent during the fair wasn’t in the right place.

• The beef committed reported the numbers were down due to the heat.

• The entertainment committee reported they can use more help. Tim Martin wants to change the gazebo time on Saturday.

• The veterans program had a good showing even though it was very warm.

• Grandstand ticket sellers need to set up times not only when they are open, but when they will stop selling tickets.

• A water leak was discovered after the fair and it will be repaired.

• Sheep numbers were up but the committee may need to increase entry fees.