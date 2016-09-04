Showcase Day to help growers resolve crop production challenges

TROY – Growers in the Troy, Ohio, area are invited to visit the Showcase Day on Sept. 8 and learn about the most recent advances in managing weed resistance; sudden death syndrome in soybeans; nematode pressure; and other agronomic challenges.

The event will also feature information and data for the Bayer portfolio from seeds, traits, and seed treatments to crop protection products. This Ohio event will focus on the best corn broadacre, crop protection, and soybean seed and trait products for the Troy area.

Showcase Days, sponsored by Bayer, are events scheduled in fields around the country, tailored to provide growers with solutions for their agronomic challenges. Bayer specialists and local agronomists will be on-site to discuss problems and provide solutions, specific to Ohio growers’ fields, soil profiles, and environmental conditions.

“We invite area growers to visit us on Sept. 8, see products at work and get honest answers to their questions,” said Bayer Marketing Manager, Malin Westfall. “Growers have a lot of information to absorb every year, as they plan for the next season. These Bayer Showcase Days help growers wade through the information they need in a concise way.”

This event will demonstrate the success of various Bayer products used on soybeans and corn. Growers and area media can register for Showcase Days at www.showcaseplottours.bayer.us or call 866-99-BAYER.

Attendees can also enter the Real Yield Sweepstakes on-site for a chance to win prizes like a 500-acre field of the LibertyLink system for soybeans or cotton.

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.