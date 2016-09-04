Introduction to fishing event set

PEEBLES — On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Brown, Adams and Highland counties will present the fourth event in the “Tri-County Real Outdoor Women” series. The “Introduction to Fishing” program will take place at Woodland Altars Campground in Peebles in Adams County. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a light meal, followed by instruction, which will end at approximately 8 p.m.

The evening will provide the opportunity for participants to not-only try standard spin cast fishing, but we will also try fly fishing. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn a new skill from experienced ODNR-Division of Wildlife personnel.

Pre-registration is required and a fee of $15 provides participants with a light meal and materials used during the event. You may download the brochure at our website, www.brownswcd.org or call the Brown County SWCD office at 937-378-4424, ext. 125 for details. Registrations are due by the close of business on Sept. 9.