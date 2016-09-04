Recycling, training and touring planned

Just a reminder: Scrap Tire Disposal Day will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds this coming Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to noon. This free opportunity to dispose of passenger, truck, farm, and tractor tires is for Shelby County residents only. No commercial or industrial tires. For more information, contact Kent Topp at 937-498-7249.

Mercer County is holding a three-hour FertCert Training Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Wright State University Lake Campus from 6p-9p. This program will provide the certification training to apply commercial fertilizer to 50 acres or more for those who do not presently hold a pesticide applicator license. Contact Denny Riethman at 419-586-2179 for registration.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, is the 2016 Shelby County Farm Tour. This bi-annual event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and includes visits to three farms and a crop research site in southeastern Shelby County. In addition, UD’s “River Mobile” will be located at the Fairlawn School. This River Mobile highlights the history, benefits, and preservation of the Great Miami River watershed and will include hands-on activities and crafts for all visitors.

Tour participants will able to see baby calves and the milking of dairy cows (at 4:15 p.m.) at the Dell Delight Farms on Johnston Slagle Road, a 300,000 bushel grain storage facility and state-of-the-art farm machinery at the Everett Family Farm on Suber Road, and beef cattle and sheep grazing in a managed forage system at the Voress Family Farm on Bulle Road. Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed will be showcasing their Research Farm which they use to examine products and practices to further the ag industry. This is located on state Route 706.

Refreshments from one of the Shelby County Ag Groups (Dairy Boosters, Cattlemen’s Association, Pork Producers) will be available at the various sites. We have fliers in our office with maps and info on each of the stops.

Well, Farm Science Review is coming soon: Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 20-22! (Yeah, I know it sounds far off, but it’s only two weeks from tomorrow!) We do have tickets for sale in the office for $7 (vs the $10 at the gate). So, why go? The Review’s got a bit of Something for Everyone!!

At the Gwynne Conservation Area, you have the opportunity to learn about invasive species, trees and taxes, pollinators and native plants, things you should consider before selling your timber, low-impact logging, managing diseases on trees and shrubs, managing aquatic vegetation, and so much more! And then there’s the Small Farm Center, Ask an Expert, Utzinger Memorial Garden, Health and Home Safety, Field Demos, Ag Safety and Health, Ag Law Office, and the Aquaponics Exhibit, plus more!! Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20-21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22. Details are at fsr.osu.edu.

Well, it’s been an interesting summer!! I feel like I’ve lost most/all of July and August: A broken wrist in July slowed me down a bit, but shoulder surgery for a detached bicep tendon (non-fixable) and a rotator cuff tear really put the skids on for August! (It sounds like most of September, too.) The worst part is I’m not supposed to do anything with that arm! I’m tryin’, but it’s really tuff with grandkids that want to be picked up and other stuff that needs to be done. And then there’s the trip to the barn to feed and finding SirLoin in areas not on his “housing” list! I thought it was rather odd that Happy Meal met me at the gate; turns out “Houdini” ended up in the pen on the far end. Yep, I found and fixed the hole in the fence …

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BrownDeborah-Reinhart_12.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/agupdate-debbrown.pdf

By Deborah Reinhart Brown Ag update

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at [email protected]

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at [email protected]