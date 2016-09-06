FFA member prepares for sale

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie FFA Member, Carlie Bergman, is looking forward to selling her mums once again this fall.

Bergman began growing her mums in June, and since then has been responsible for watering and maintaining her plants. She is holding this sale as a part of her SAE project- Supervised Agricultural Experience.

Fort Loramie Ag Advisor, Mr. Pleiman, said “this sale is a valuable business learning experience.”

Last year Bergman had a very successful sale and is excited to and hoping for another successful year. This year she has added a variety of colors to choose from.

Sale dates and times are Friday, Sept. 9, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1-7 p.m. The sale will be held in front of Eilerman Insurance on State Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

Carlie Bergman, a member of Fort Loramie FFA, waters the mums she is growing to sell at the Mum Sale being held on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mums.jpg Carlie Bergman, a member of Fort Loramie FFA, waters the mums she is growing to sell at the Mum Sale being held on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10.