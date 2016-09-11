Bensman on Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Development Committee

COLUMBUS — Mike Bensman of Sidney is serving on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. Bensman is the state trustee representing Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties.

The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject experts and Farm Bureau staff on topics such as agriculture and water quality, climate change, electricity deregulation, oil and gas leasing, transportation infrastructure, food safety policy, Ohio State University Extension, the upcoming farm bill and eminent domain.

The policy committee consists of 11 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.