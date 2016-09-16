Farm Science Review important event for farmers

Farm Science Review is gonna be here soon! Monday, Sept. 19, is the last day to get tickets at our OSU Extension office. Buying early can save you money: $7 vs $10 at the gate!

Farm Science Review: Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 at the Molly Caren Ag Center, located two miles north of London, Ohio, at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 38.

So, why go? It’s a great opportunity to see and learn lots of stuff! A couple weeks ago I wrote about some of the programs at the Gwynne Conservation area. Well, the Ag Safety and Health team will have demonstrations of the Ohio Grain CART (rescue trailer) and information on the Ohio AgrAbility program. The Agronomic Crops Team will be offering programs and one-on-one consultation at their display outside gates B and C. “Ask the Expert” consists of 20-minute sessions on a number of topics over the three days: Grain Marketing Update, Veterinary Feed Directive, Busting the Myths of GMOs, Cash Rental Rates for the Long Term, Do Your Kids Want the Farm?, and Flying Legal under the new Drone Laws, to name just a few.

The Utzinger Memorial Garden area also offers programs, some of which include Container Gardening, Native Perennials, Tree ID, and Garden Soil Fertility. Some of the programs at the Small Farm Center include an Update on Growing Hops, Raising Miniature Beef Cattle, Developing a Successful Farm on 20 Acres, and Cooperative Marketing of Specialty Crops.

In addition, there are Field Demonstrations, tours of nutrient and water Best Management Practices, Turfgrass Plots, and an Aquaponics Exhibit. There’s even an area for kids to explore Science and Technology through hands-on activities. Of course, all the Departments within the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences will be represented as well as the opportunity to re-connect with other Alumni of the College. Yes, it can be a Full and Busy day … or three! You can see all the opportunities for yourself at fsr.osu.edu, under “Visitors.”

There is a Beginning Beekeeping Class Series being held in Troy, Tuesday evenings, Sept. 27, through Oct. 25. Five weeks from “How Do We Get Started” to Bee Biology to Pests and Diseases to Spring and Summer Management and Fall/Winter Management. These classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Old Courthouse in downtown Troy. The cost is $65 and includes handouts, refreshments, and a beginner’s beekeeping book. The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 14th. Go to Miami.osu.edu or contact Amanda Bennett at 937-440-3945 for more information.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at [email protected]

