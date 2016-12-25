Corcorans elected chair couple

COLUMBUS — Greg and Theresa Corcoran of Chillicothe were recently elected chair couple of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation (OFBF) Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee, while Eric Prysi of New Philadelphia was elected co-chair and Brandi Montgomery of Washington Court House was elected secretary.

The Corcorans are Ross County Farm Bureau members who run a 5,000-acre corn and soybean farm and cow- calf operation with Greg’s father and three uncles. Greg has served as a county Farm Bureau trustee and has been a member of the YAP state committee since 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University in construction management and sits on parish council at St. Peter Church in Chillicothe. Theresa is employed as a physical therapist, and the couple has three children.

Prysi, a Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau member, is county membership chair and county Young Ag Professionals chair. He also has served on the Harvest for Hospice community fundraiser planning committee. He and his wife, Shelly, have a 100-acre hay, soybean and wheat farm. Prysi is a youth leader at Roxford United Methodist Church and serves on the market livestock committee for Tuscarawas County Fair.

Montgomery is a member of Fayette County Farm Bureau currently serving as vice president and previously as secretary and organization action team chair. She is a previous Ohio Farm Bureau Discussion Meet contest participant and was on the county Farm Bureau’s Farm to Fork community fundraiser committee. She is an office assistant with Weade Law Office and a graduate of Wilmington College with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and concentration in agronomy.

The OFBF Young Ag Professionals program is open to individuals and married couples between the ages of 18-35. Learn more at experienceyap.com.