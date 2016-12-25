Ohio Pork Council, Farm Credit Mid-America partner to promote careers in farming

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Pork Council and Farm Credit Mid-America are partnering to provide high school students with the opportunity to video chat, live from their classrooms with Ohio pig farmers to learn more current farming practices and strengthen their interest in pursuing a career on a pig farm.

The organizations have previously joined forces to host events and promotions across the state, including the Ohio Pork Council’s virtual field trip program.

“We are appreciative of Farm Credit Mid-America’s partnership, and support to help make this effort possible,” said Rich Deaton, Ohio Pork Council president. “We encourage high school teachers to take part in the free resource, and share with their students the countless jobs necessary to maintaining a successful farm, so that the farming industry continues to thrive for years to come.”

There are many critical roles involved in growing and raising food, beyond the barn, or field. Farms, like businesses, rely on accounting, bookkeeping, building teams, quality assurance support and more.

“Ohio farmers are proud to share that it takes a full-team of talented people to raise healthy pigs and make quality pork,” said Amy Studebaker, regional vice president of Farm Credit Mid-America. “As a financial organization dedicated to securing the future of rural communities and agriculture and developing future leaders for our industry, we’re excited to join the Ohio Pork Council in equipping the next generation of agriculturalists with the skills they need to achieve a career in pig farming.”

Through this partnership, the Ohio Pork Council and Farm Credit Mid-America created a video that provides an overview of the careers available in the pork industry, and on a pig farm. The organizations will utilize the newly created video in conjunction with the Ohio Pork Council’s virtual field trip program, as well in high school classrooms, and curriculum, across the state. For more information, or to sign up for the program visit www.OhioPork.org/fieldtrip.