‘Meeting season’ has arrived

Just a reminder that Weed Management 101 – Welcome to the Jungle will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Wright State University – Lake Campus (7600 Lake Campus Drive, Celina). There will be both afternoon (1:15 to 4 p.m.) and evening (6:15 to 9 p.m.) sessions. A free meal will be offered before each program (12:30 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.). Dr. Mark Loux, OSU Weed Specialist, and Dr. Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension Educator in Auglaize County are the presenters.

Registration is due by Jan. 3! You can register by calling 419-586-2179 or emailing [email protected]

OSU Extension Darke County is partnering with Farm Credit Mid-America to hold a Farm Management School this winter. The series will teach young, beginning and small business farmers about finances, business plans and how to make their operation successful.

Some of the topics to be covered include Developing a Balance Sheet, the Basics of Finance, Developing Your Business Plan, Farm Transition Planning, and Ag Law 101. This series will be held on Thursday evenings, Jan. 5 through Feb. 2 (five sessions). Presenters for the series will include OSU Extension Farm Management personnel and Jeff Roeth from Farm Credit Mid-America.

The cost is $50 per person, with pre-registration and pre-payment “required.” Registration deadline is tomorrow – December 27th! The flyer and registration information is available at http://go.osu.edu/darkefarmmanagementschool or contact Sam Custer, at 937.548.5215.

West Ohio Agronomy Day: Monday, Jan. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. “Food, Fun, Fellowship, and Lots of Information.” Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification Credits, Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education Units, a few Commercial Pesticide Applicator Recertification Credits, and the two-hour Fertilizer Applicator Certification Training for those already holding a Pesticide Applicator License. Cost: $35 for Private Applicators; $10 for all others.

We’ve added a few more sponsors since last week’s update: Kroeger Sales and Service, Delphos; A.G. Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Otte Ag LLC, Maria Stein; Shelby County Farm Bureau; and Cargill, Sidney. Give us a call at the office or send me an email to reserve your spot at this Great Program!!

Yes, it’s “meeting season”! I’ve found that OSU Extension “Ag” has about three main cycles: The Field Day Season (mid- to late-summer/fall), The Inservice Season (while you’re all harvesting, we’re getting “educated”), and The Meeting Season (January through March, when most of our programs are held). Yes, that leaves The “Clean Up” Season which (hopefully) allows us to get caught up on all the things we didn’t get done in the past nine months … before Field Day Season starts again!

The OSU Agronomic Crops Team is accepting applications for 2017 Summer ACRE interns. The Agronomic Crop Research Experience (ACRE) program provides a rich training experience related to agronomic crop research to undergraduate students. Interns support on-farm research by being placed in strategic hubs throughout the state. Students gain real-world experience in scouting, sampling, and evaluating crops in Ohio.

The internships are paid, full-time summer positions lasting 12-14 weeks. Applications are due January 10th. More information is available at go.osu.edu/acre. Undergraduates, graduating seniors, and incoming OSU graduate students are welcome to apply.

Thanks to Judie, our Shelby County Extension Webpage is up and functioning! You can go to Shelby.osu.edu for information on “happenings” within the county! Now, to be fair, not “all” the pages have been updated, but we’re working on it! Yes, the info for the Quality Assurance/Market Animal Weigh-Ins under the 4-H link are current and ready to go! Be sure you check out information you need for your projects!

Happy New Year! Hope to see you at West Ohio Agronomy Day – one of the “first” in the meeting season!

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at [email protected]

