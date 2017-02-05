Michael receives 4-H Bright Futures Award

SIDNEY — Owen Michael is the 2016 winner of the 4-H Bright Futures award, which is sponsored by Green Leaf and Tractor Supply Company.

The 4-H Bright Futures award program presents outstanding 4-H youth involved in any agricultural category with a $25 Visa gift card and award plaque.

“As a business serving the agricultural industry, this program is a positive way for Green Leaf to give back to a community and encourage and recognize 4-H youth involved in agriculture.”

“Tractor Supply knows, understands and is dedicated to individuals who love and work in agriculture,” says Jessica Holmes, marketing manager of Tractor Supply Company.

“Our values revolve around high ethics, respect, winning attitudes, teamwork, initiative and accountability. These values align directly with both Green Leaf and 4-H,” she said.

Michael, 17, son of Scott and Beth Michael, of Sidney, is a senior at Anna High School and is a 10-year member of McCartyville Producers 4-H Club, a four-year camp counselor, a three-year Shelby County Junior Fair Board member and is currently holding the vice president seat on the fair board. He will be attending Kansas State University this fall pursuing a degree in Animal Science and would like to pursue a career in swine feed sales.

For the application form, visit, http://shelby.osu.edu/sites/shelby/files/imce/Program_Pages/4H/4-H%20Bright%20Futures%20Award%20-%20New%20in%202016.jpg.

