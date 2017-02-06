Webinar, dairy luncheon and trainings scheduled

The second webinar in the Ohio Beef School Webinar Series will be held tomorrow evening (Tuesday, Feb. 7) in Wapak. The location is the Auglaize County Administration Building, 209 South Blackhoof St., in the downstairs meeting room. Class time is from 7 to 9 p.m. with social time at 6:30 p.m. You can let me know you’re planning to attend by phone or email.

The next dairy luncheon will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Pizza Hut in New Bremen. Dr. Katy Proudfoot will be the presenter on the topic of “Animal Welfare and Audits.” It’s “Dutch-treat lunch” at 11:30 a.m. with the program to begin about noon.

Union County will be holding its Pesticide Applicator Recertification program on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Union County Services Center in Marysville. Pesticide training is 9 a.m. to noon ; the two-hour Fertilizer Applicator Certification class will be that afternoon, 1 to 3 p.m.

Closer, and maybe more convenient, Darke County will hold their programs on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Versailles Schools, Marker Road, Versailles. Once again, Pesticide training 9 a.m. to noon; FertCert 1 to 3 p.m.

A Planter University Workshop will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Beck’s Hybrids, 720 US 40 in London, Ohio, (immediately east of the Farm Science Review location). Proper seed placement, along with applying just the right amount of fertilizer needed to maximize yields while saving money, will be the focus of this daylong workshop.

The program will offer farmers a hands-on opportunity to learn more about advancements in planter technology as well as hear directly from researchers and experts on the issues. The event will also offer participants practical information and knowledge about planters, including setup and technology to improve a planter’s operation.

This workshop is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will also feature 15 vendors focused on planting operations. Several varieties of planters will be on site, including representatives from Case IH, John Deere and Precision Agri Services Inc.

Registration for Planter University is $50 and includes the program, handouts, lunch, and refreshments. For more information or to register, contact John Fulton at 937-484-1526 or 740-852-0975. The deadline to register is Feb. 20. More information can be found at go.osu.edu/PlanterU.

Ohio’s breweries require flowers of the hop plant as the main ingredient, providing bitter notes as a balance to the sweetness contributed by malt sugars. An interest in locally grown ingredients has spurred growth in Ohio’s hops production. The Ohio State University Hops Conference and Trade Show offers a program designed for both beginner and advanced growers. This year’s show will be held Feb. 24-25 at the Ohio State University South Centers’ Endeavor Center, 1862 Shyville Road, just south of Piketon. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and end at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Each day will feature several general sessions and breakout sessions split between beginner and advanced topics. Some of the presentations are Hop Production Economic Analysis: Can We Make Money at This?, Connecting with Your Customer/Buyer, Hop Plant Propagation, Hop Yard Designs: Which Is Best for You?, and Efficient Hop Growing and Processing Practices. There will also be tours of the hops research plots at the Center, an opportunity to see the new hop trellis system, and a demonstration of the Center’s new hops harvester equipment. For a complete schedule: go.osu.edu/hops2017agenda.

Registration is $150 for both days or $100 for a single day and includes lunch and snacks; a flash drive with the presentations; a conference booklet with vendor, speaker, and other program information; and access to the trade show. An optional Friday night banquet is an additional $40 (space is limited). Information and a link to online registration is available at go.osu.edu/OSUHopsConference2017.

The writer can be reached at the OSU Extension office (937-498-7239) or by email at brown.1522@osu.edu.

