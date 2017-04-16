Pair compete in state public speaking contest

HOUSTON — Houston-UVCC FFA members Kelci Cooper and Shelby Ayers competed in the state public speaking Career Development Event (CDE). CDEs are contests that apply knowledge gained in the classroom to real-world scenarios and careers.

Ayers competed in the beginning prepared contest where she prepared a 4 to 6 minute speech on an agricultural topic. Her topic discussed the importance of water quality and the steps the agricultural industry is completing to ensure a safe and sustainable water supply for all.

Cooper competed in the extemporaneous speaking contest where she had 30 minutes to prepare a 4 to 6 minute speech on an agricultural topic she chose at random on the day of the contest.

In the state prelims, Ayers placed second in her division and Cooper placed first. Both FFA members moved on to the finals where they delivered their speech again. Ayers received third in the state and Cooper received fourth in the state

Ayers Cooper

By Kelci Cooper For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the Houston-UVCC FFA reporter.

