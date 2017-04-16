FFA team places fourth in competition

HOUSTON — Houston-UVCC FFA members Eliza Mertz, Lena Stangel, Drew Walker and Morgan Wemmer competed in the State Agricultural Communication Career Development Event.

The CDE prepares students for careers in journalism, radio, television broadcast, web design and marketing. Students were required to write a communication and marketing plan for their chapter and deliver a presentation pitching their ideas.

This was the first year Houston-UVCC FFA competed in this CDE and placed fourth in the state. Wemmer placed fourth and Stangel ninth individually in the state.

Stangel http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_StangelLena_17.jpg Stangel Walker http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WalkerDrew_17.jpg Walker Wemmer http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WemmerMorgan_17.jpg Wemmer Mertz http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MertzEliza_17.jpg Mertz

By Kelci Cooper For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the Houston-UVCC FFA reporter.

