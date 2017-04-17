Beat the rush for 2017 ARC/PLC enrollment

A reminder that the ARC/PLC enrollment for 2017 remains underway and will continue until Aug. 1, 2017, at the Shelby County FSA Office. Presently the office has completed a marginal percentage of the enrollment, leaving a significant number of farms still having yet to be enrolled.

Since shares and ownership of a farm can change year-to-year, producers on the farm must enroll by signing a contract each program year.

If a farm is not enrolled during the 2017 enrollment period, the producers on that farm will not be eligible for financial assistance from the ARC or PLC programs for the 2017 crop should crop prices or farm revenues fall below the historical price or revenue benchmarks established by the program. Producers who made their elections in 2015 must still enroll during the 2017 enrollment period

Producers are encouraged to contact the Shelby County FSA Office at 937-492-6520 and make an appointment before spring planting begins and beat the rush.

By Annette Purkey FSA News

The writer is the executive director for the Shelby County FSA Committee and can be reached at 937-492-6520, ext. 2.

