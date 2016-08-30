Edison promotes faculty

PIQUA — Two Sidney residents were among 10 full-time faculty members who were recently promoted in academic rank by Edison State Community College.

Peggy Montgomery was promoted to assistant professor of nursing. Dr. Paul Heintz was promoted to full professor of psychology and sociology.

“I am grateful for these faculty who have selected Edison State as their career institution,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “It takes considerable commitment and consistently outstanding work to progress at each level of faculty status. The portfolio submissions of these faculty reflect that commitment and work ethic.”

Others promoted were Vickie Kirk, of Pleasant Hill, to assistant professor; Terry Calvert, of Troy, Herbert Head and Dr. Sephen Marlowe, both of Dayton, and Elisha Hicks and Caryn Scott, both of Piqua, to associate professor; and Ruth Barney, of Troy, and Steve Whiteman, of Columbus, to full professor.

