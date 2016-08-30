UVMC taps Hauler

TROY — Dr. Jennifer Hauler has been named vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer of Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC).

In this role, she is responsible for oversight of UVMC performance improvement and utilization management and all medical staff-related issues.

A lifelong resident of Tipp City, Hauler received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also completed a Master of Business Administration at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She is board-certified in family medicine and emergency medicine.

Hauler is a certified paramedic and paramedic instructor and currently serves as medical director of the Troy and Vandalia fire departments. She previously served as medical director of the Huber Heights Emergency Department and as vice chairwoman of family medicine at Grandview Hospital. She is past president of the Dayton District Academy of Osteopathic Medicine and secretary/treasurer of the Ohio Osteopathic Association.

