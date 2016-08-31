State Farm welcomes new agent to Sidney

SIDNEY — State Farm has welcomed new agent Ashley Himes to its family of Good Neighbor Agents in Sidney and Shelby County. The Ashley Himes Insurance and Financial Service Agency, located at 670 N. Vandemark Road, Suite 101, officially opened its doors on Sept. 1, 2016, and will be servicing clients of recently retired agents, Bob Schweitzer and Earl Vance.

Prior to becoming a State Farm Agent, Himes was an experienced financial service specialist at a State Farm Agency near the area. Her knowledge of the industry and insurance expertise made her the best candidate chosen by State Farm to service the Sidney area for their auto, home, life, health, retirement and banking needs. Himes is now a Sidney resident and can be seen around town with her husband, Roland Himes, and her three children Piper, 6, Paisley, 4, and Rolly, 9 months.

She is excited to get to know the community better and service the area with insurance and financial services.

“Family is why we do it all. We are here to protect you from the things that can go wrong and to help you invest in the things that can go right,” said Himes. “Being a State Farm agent fuels my desire to make a difference in the lives of the people around me. Being a part of this company has allowed me to witness first-hand how much State Farm cares about people, understands their unique risks and helps them find the right resources to protect their families and invest in their future.

“Whether it is helping someone make a budget to get out of debt or helping them plan for their child’s college, I am going to be here to help them achieve their financial goals”

Joining Himes is a team of fully-licensed professionals ready to serve. The new client onbarding team is Kelli Stricker from Minster and Myranda Smith from Lakeview. The office manager is Ginger Reck and office assistant is Kellie Harlett, both local to Sidney are well prepared to help customers with their insurance and financial services need. If you or anyone you know would like a career helping others and serving the community, contact the office.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Nov. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. and refreshments will be provided. County residents can also meet the team at Sidney’s Dowtown Fall Festival on Oct. 15.

