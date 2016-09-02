Haubert achieves “Premier Adviser” designation

TROY — Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has for the 12th consecutive year designated Eric J. Haubert, senior financial adviser, as a member of the firm’s Chairman’s Council of the Premier Advisor Program. This distinction reflects Haubert’s achievement of professional success by meeting or exceeding Wells Fargo Advisers Financial Networks’ high standards as measured by one or more of the milestones for revenue generation, educational attainment, and client service best practices.

Haubert has been a financial adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network for 12 years and has 22 years of experience in the brokerage industry. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Dayton.

Haubert lives on Indian Lake with his wife, Kristen, and their two daughters. He is active supporter of the Indian Lake Watershed Project and the local United Way chapters.

For over a decade, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Co, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisers and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1316 owners and advisors in 631 practices administering over $84.5 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. www.wfafinet.com

