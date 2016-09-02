SecurCom names Heitkamp vice president of operations

MINSTER – SecurCom Inc., a low voltage systems contractor and integrator, is announcing the appointment of Doug Heitkamp as vice president of operations. Heitkamp’s appointment also includes minority ownership of SecurCom Inc. Heitkamp has and will continue to be responsible for SecurCom’s estimating department, project management d`epartment and overall operations in regards to project startup through project completion.

Heitkamp’s experience and efforts as operations manager has always been a key factor to the success of SecurCom. Time and time again, Heitkamp has always proven his commitment, dedication, and persistence to the growth of SecurCom by ensuring quality installations and customer satisfaction.

Heitkamp brings more than 17 years of experience in the field of low voltage systems and integration. Heitkamp started off with SecurCom in December 1999 as a technician and evolved into a systems designer and integrator. In April 2006 Heitkamp was named operations manager where he has excelled as a leader in the industry for SecurCom.

Heitkamp received his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Technology from Bowling Green University in 1999.

Founded in 1998, SecurCom Inc. is a Low Voltage Systems Contractor and Integrator of systems such as Access Control Systems, Fiber Optic & Data Cabling, Fire Alarm Systems, P.A./Sound Systems, Phone Systems, Security Systems, and Video Surveillance Systems.