SBDC announces classes

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) has more than 70 trainings and workshops scheduled across the state in the month of September.

Through no-cost business counseling offered by Certified Business Advisors (CBA), businesses are provided expertise in areas of marketing, business development, exporting, financial assistance and much more. All trainings are offered at little to no cost to Ohio small businesses.

The SBDC helps thousands of Ohio small businesses each year and was ranked fourth in the nation in 2015 for quality of service by America’s Small Business Development Centers.

Among the classes planned in West Central Ohio are Recordkeeping for the Small Business, Sept. 8, 3 to 6 p.m., the Entrepreneurs Center, 714 E. Monument Ave., Dayton; Small Business Start-Up 101, Sept. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or Sept. 29, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., SBDC Inc., 300 E. Auburn Ave., Springfield; Market Research that Won’t Break the Bank, Sept 14, 9 to 11:30 a.m., the Entrepreneurs Center, 714 E. Monument Ave., Dayton; New Business Information Session, Sept. 21, 3 to 6:00 p.m., the Entrepreneurs Center, 714 E. Monument Ave., Dayton; The Small Business Development Series: Small Business Procurement; Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, SBDC Inc., 300 E. Auburn Ave., Springfield; Small Business Start-Up 101

For information or to register, visit www.sbdc.development.ohio.gov.