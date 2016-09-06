Tractor Supply to mark pet week

SIDNEY — Tractor Supply Co., 1650 Michigan St., Sidney will celebrate Pet Appreciation Week, Sept. 17.

The event will include pet adoptions with community groups, samples, giveaways, drawings for gift cards, and other family friendly activities. In addition, deals on pet products, from food and treats to toys and crates, will be featured Sept. 14-18.

“Pet Appreciation Week is a time when our love for animals really shines,” said Todd Deam, manager of the Sidney Tractor Supply store. “It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the love of pets, find great homes for local adoptable animals, and showcase the community partners and rescues who care for these animals year round.”

In addition to supporting community groups in their work to find good homes for dogs and cats, Pet Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-18, will help raise awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering pets and provide information on proper pet care and nutrition.

Several activities will take place during the main event, including pet adoption and 4health Resource Center.

Community partners for this year’s Pet Appreciation Week include the Shelby County Humane Society, who will be at the store from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 17.

For information, call 492-4010.