Cupping therapy at VHCC

VERSAILLES — Stephanie Goubeaux, physical therapist at Versailles Health Care Center, recently received training in contemporary cupping methods at a three-day, International Cupping Therapy Association workshop in Columbus.

Cupping is an ancient Chinese practice that was recently in the spotlight at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Cupping therapy can benefit the skin, muscles, circulatory system, nervous and digestive systems, and is indicated in such conditions as sciatica, rotator cuff injury, frozen shoulder, bursitis, IT band syndrome and many others. This therapeutic technique allows for byproducts of muscle and other congested tissue to be pulled out through negative pressure, or lifting, of tissue, which then promotes greater circulation and healing.

Versailles Health Care Center now offers cupping therapy. For information, call 937-526-5570.