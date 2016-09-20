OSU-Lima sets job fair

LIMA — The Offices of Career Services at Ohio State Lima and Rhodes State College will host the annual Lima Campus Fall Job and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursady, Sept. 22, in the Cook Hall Gym on the Ohio State Lima campus.

More than 100 local and regional employers have registered to attend, including representatives from manufacturing, banking, health care, nonprofits, social services and research facilities, making the Fall 2016 fair the largest job fair in the campus’s history.

The companies will offer a variety of employment options, such as internships, part-time, co-op and full-time career positions. This event is specifically designed to allow students the opportunity to network with professionals, discover career possibilities, establish contacts related to their majors and land jobs or internships.

This job fair is free and open to the public.

For information, visit Lima.OSU.edu/careerservices.