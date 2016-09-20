Klosterman Bread suppors Pink Ribbon Girls

CINCINNATI — Klosterman Bread, a family-owned bakery headquartered in Cincinnati, has launched its fifth annual campaign benefitting Pink Ribbon Girls.

A six-week campaign began Sept. 19 with pink-adorned loaves of bread. Each year, Klosterman makes a donation to Pink Ribbon Girls in support of breast cancer research and Breast Cancer Awareness Month overall. Consumers can also show their support of Klosterman’s efforts by purchasing specially marked Pink Ribbon Loaves in Kroger stores throughout the greater Cincinnati area.

Pink Ribbon Girls’ mission is to balance the fear and uncertainty that breast cancer and other women’s reproductive cancers bring to individuals and families by providing direct services, education and support.

Klosterman Bread’s Pink Loaf Campaign donation will contribute to the free services and support that Pink Ribbon Girls offers its members through its Simply Fight! and NO Age NO Stage programs. To date, the 125-year-old bread brand has donated more than $50,000, donating a total of $10,000 to Cincinnati and Dayton’s own Pink Ribbon Girls in 2015. This year, the company aims to do the same for the area mothers, sisters, daughters, aunts and grandmothers who are touched by breast cancer every day.